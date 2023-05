Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, the first of a two-part series, will open in theatres in July. A new trailer of the movie has been launched.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning part one is slated to be released in UK cinemas on 11 July and in the US cinemas on 12 July.

In the movie, Ethan Hunt and his team go on their most dangerous mission to tradk down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity.

The movie will feature Tom Cruise doing some death-defying stunts.

The first trailer of Mission: Impossible 7 was released almost a year ago.

Alongside Cruise, the movie also features Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg as IMF agents Luther and Benji, respectively, Rebecca Ferguson as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust and Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff and Marvel star Hayley Atwell as Grace are also featured in the movie.

Director Christopher McQuarrie said of Klementieff's character, “She is somebody who, at the start of our story, is partnered with Esai [Morales] and represents this malevolent force that Ethan is opposed to."

On the movie title ‘Dead Reckoning’, McQuarrie explained it is a nod to Ethan's past.

“There are many things emerging from Ethan's past," he said.

“Dead Reckoning is a navigational term. It means you're picking a course based solely on your last known position and that becomes quite the metaphor not only for Ethan, but several characters."