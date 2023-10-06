Hello User
Mission Raniganj Box Office collection: Can Akshay Kumar deliver back-to-back superhits? Day 1 doesn’t look promising

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Mission Raniganj Box Office collection: Akshay Kumar's movie is predicted to have a poor opening day performance.

Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj

On its opening day at the box office, Mission Raniganj is predicted to have a poor performance. On its opening day, the Akshay Kumar starrer - reportedly made with 55 crore - could bring in 3.50 crore India net.

Akshay Kumar’s last release, OMG 2, minted 221.25 crore worldwide. The movie, which was initially under storm due to its religious interpretations, had undergone a number of cuts - as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie, which has Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role, was declared “Superhit".

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj earns 78 lakh on Day 1 advance booking

Prior to that, the last time Akshay Kumar experienced a superhit was with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in 2021. Before OMG 2, he released eight films that were duds, either financially or critically or both. Both Atrangi Re and Cuttputlli, which were made available on Disney+ Hotstar, failed to gain any traction with viewers.

While Bachchan Pandey flopped, Bell Bottom was a disaster. Both Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj performed poorly at the Box Office. Ram Setu, which cost 150 crore to produce, barely raked 64 crore in revenue. Prior to OMG 2, Akshay's film Selfiee earned 24.6 crore globally. Emraan Hashmi also starred in the film, which was labelled a "Disaster".

Mission Raniganj reviews

The initial responses seem positive for Khiladi Kumar, who is looking to deliver back-to-back superhits. “Mission Raniganj is a very engaging and thrilling film that will keep you on the edge of your seats," says Pinkvilla while adding that “the antagonist feels poorly written".

Also Read: Jawan box office collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses 600 crore mark in India. Check stats here

“Akshay Kumar’s beard looks a bit unreal. But his performance packs a punch as expected," says Bollywood Hungama. “His brilliant acting, dialogue delivery, and expressions as the mining engineer are impressive in the film," says Zee News while praising AK.

Disclosure: All Box Office numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST
