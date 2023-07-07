Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani passes away, Suniel Shetty expresses condolences1 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Earlier in April 2020, Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantokumar Chakraborty passed away due to kidney failure.
Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty on 7 July passed away, confirmed Mithun’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty.
Earlier in April 2020, Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantokumar Chakraborty passed away due to kidney failure. Namashi had told PTI, “Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure."
Opening up about his parents, Mithun in an intrview had said earlier, “My parents never realised that I had finally became a Bollywood star. They never came to terms with the fact that their son is a popular film star, neither were they keen to find out. They were simple, orthodox people who led simple lives. My father was a supervisor at a government telephone exchange office, but he was a happy man with a happy family."
After making his film debut as an actor with Mrigayaa (1976), Mithun made some notable films include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Yugandhar, The Don, Jallaad and Agneepath.