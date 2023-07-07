comScore
Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani passes away, Suniel Shetty expresses condolences
Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty on 7 July passed away, confirmed Mithun’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty.

“Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us." Namashi told Anand Bazaar Online.

Mourning the death of Shantirani Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh toom to Twitter and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty expressed his condolences and wrote on Twitter, “My sincere condolences to you and the entire family Dada @mithunda_off May her soul rest in peace."

Earlier in April 2020, Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantokumar Chakraborty passed away due to kidney failure. Namashi had told PTI, “Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure."

Opening up about his parents, Mithun in an intrview had said earlier, “My parents never realised that I had finally became a Bollywood star. They never came to terms with the fact that their son is a popular film star, neither were they keen to find out. They were simple, orthodox people who led simple lives. My father was a supervisor at a government telephone exchange office, but he was a happy man with a happy family."

After making his film debut as an actor with Mrigayaa (1976), Mithun made some notable films include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Yugandhar, The Don, Jallaad and Agneepath.

Updated: 07 Jul 2023, 11:00 PM IST
