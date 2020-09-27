Mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are among those seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, news agency ANI tweeted.

The NCB has also seized phones of Karishma Prakash, Rakul Preet Singh, and talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simone Khambatta.

Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Prakash, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Jaya Shah have been seized: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official. #SushantSingRajputCase — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

On Saturday, the NCB recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate, Padukone was questioned at a guest house in Colaba, an official of the central agency said.

More than 18 people have been arrested so far by the NCB in connection with Bollywood drug case, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday. The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he said.

"The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrested after questioning. No fresh summon has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people," Jain said.

The NCB had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers.

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via