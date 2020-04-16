Modi’s address on lockdown 2.0 watched by 203 million TV viewers

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation earlier this week on the extension of the covid-19 lockdown drew 203 million viewers across 199 television channels, according to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The lockdown, effective 25 March, Modi said, was to be extended till 3 May, besides appealing to all Indians for “saat baton par saath," in other words, cooperation on seven points.

These comprise taking care of the elderly, especially those with a medical history, wearing masks even if they are homemade, following AYUSH ministry guidelines, downloading the Aarogya Setu app, providing for the poor, retaining employees, and respecting virus warriors at the frontline.

The PM added that based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented. There will be a greater focus on the hotspots, including those where the infection rate could escalate. Select public activities would be allowed across states from 20 April.

Modi’s announcement of lockdown 2.0 beat his address earlier in March calling for the first pan-India lockdown, which had notched up a viewership of 197 million across 201 channels, and had remained unmatched until now. It also surpassed the viewership of his call earlier this month for a 9-minute blackout that drew 119 million viewers across 199 television channels, and his announcement of janata curfew in March that was viewed by 83 million people across 192 channels.