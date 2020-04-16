NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation earlier this week on the extension of the covid-19 lockdown drew 203 million viewers across 199 television channels, according to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown by another 19 days to 3 May and called for “saat baton par saath" which roughly translates to cooperation on seven points.

These comprise taking care of the elderly, especially those with a medical history, wearing masks even if they are homemade, following AYUSH ministry guidelines, downloading the Aarogya Setu app, providing for the poor, retaining employees, and respecting virus warriors at the frontline.

The PM added that based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the covid-19 spread has either been contained or prevented. There will be a greater focus on the hotspots, including those where the infection rate could escalate. Select public activities would be allowed across states from 20 April.

In terms of viewership, Modi's 14 April address beat the previous one, when he announced the first phase of the lockdown. Prime Minister's first address had notched up a viewership of 197 million across 201 channels, and had remained unmatched until now.

It also surpassed the viewership of his call earlier this month for a 9-minute blackout that drew 119 million viewers across 199 television channels, and his announcement of janata curfew in March that was viewed by 83 million people across 192 channels.

In contrast, Modi’s address on Article 370 last August had drawn 65 million viewers across 163 channels and the demonetization announcement in November 2016 had grabbed 57 million viewers across 114 channels. The 2019 IPL (Indian Premier League) finals, a marquee event, on the other hand, notched up 133 million viewers.

Modi’s television appearances generally draw a big audience. His appearance on survival television series Man vs Wild had pushed broadcasting channel Discovery up the ratings chart last year, according to BARC. Discovery Channel had notched up the third spot in the 9-10 pm viewing slot when the show aired on 12 August 2019, with 3.05 million impressions. It was the third highest viewership in the slot after Hindi general entertainment channel leaders Star Plus (3.67 million) and Zee TV (3.3 million).

Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

