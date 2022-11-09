Mohanlal announces new film with director Lijo Jose Pelliserry1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Pellissery is best known for Anagamaly Diaries and Jallikattu, the latter being India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2020.
NEW DELHI: Actor Mohanlal will be seen in a new film to be directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, best known for Anagamaly Diaries and Jallikattu, the latter being India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2020.