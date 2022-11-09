Mohanlal announces new film with director Lijo Jose Pelliserry

Mohanlal made his acting debut at age 18 in the Malayalam film Thiranottam in 1978, but the film was delayed in its release for 25 years due to censorship issues. His screen debut was in the 1980 romance film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the antagonist. He continued to do negative roles and rose to secondary lead roles in the following years. By the mid-1980s, he had established himself as a bankable leading actor and attained stardom after featuring in several successful films in 1986; crime drama Rajavinte Makan released that year garnered much acclaim.