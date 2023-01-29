Mohanlal’s 1995 classic ‘Spadikam’ to re-release in cinemas1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as new films are failing to draw audiences.
‘Spadikam’, a 1995 Malayalam-language action drama film written and directed by Bhadran and produced by R. Mohan, will re-release in cinemas on 9 February in 4K. The film stars Mohanlal and Thilakan with Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman in supporting roles.
