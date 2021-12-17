NEW DELHI : Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 17 December, two weeks after its release in cinemas. The war epic has been directed by Priyadarshan and had won three national awards despite its theatrical release getting delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

To be sure, impressive box office collections of recent Diwali releases and the dip in covid-19 cases could lead to smooth theatrical operations over the next few months with filmmakers returning to the original six to eight-week window they used to follow for the OTT (over-the-top) launch of its films before the pandemic, by March or April, according to exhibitors and trade experts.

The covid-19 pandemic saw several films bypass the theatrical medium to release directly on streaming platforms as cinemas remained shut indefinitely. The period immediately after reopening too has been fraught with worry and uncertainty with most producers insisting on premiering their films digitally within four weeks so as to strike better deals with OTT platforms that would help them offset the losses or reduced profits from theatres, which in many states are still operating with capped occupancies and curfews.

Kerala remains one of the worst affected by the covid-19 pandemic and the film exhibition industry in the state is estimated to have lost the ₹500 crore in revenue. Kerala releases roughly 100-120 movies in theatres.

The state is home to about 545 theatres, including single screens and multiplexes. While several stars of the region such as Fahadh Faasil have found a ready audience on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, many other films remain stuck, unable to find buyers with no clarity on when theatres will reopen or be able to play the backlog of films that have accumulated.

