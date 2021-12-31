New Delhi: Mohanlal’s new Malayalam film Bro Daddy will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the wait for theatrical release. The comedy has been directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran whose directorial debut, Lucifer , released in 2019, also featured the star and had crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark in four days, the Malayalam film to achieve the milestone fastest, and also currently the highest grosser in the language.

On the other hand, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, also currently in the works, will feature him alongside Sukumaran.

Mohanlal, who was last seen in period drama Marakkar and crime thriller Drishyam 2 that released on Amazon Prime Video, has notched up several hits in recent years. These include Telugu action drama Janatha Garage that made worldwide collections of Rs. 135 crore and director Priyadarshan’s Malayalam crime thriller Oppam that collected Rs. 65 crore worldwide. The latter would’ve remained the highest Malayalam grosser of the time when released in 2016 but the actor beat his own record with Pulimurugan, an action adventure that notched up Rs. 152 crore worldwide. It is currently one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Having made his debut with Nandanam and Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari, both released in 2002, Sukumaran is best known for films such as Thalappavu, in which he played a Naxalite, directed by Madhupal, Thirakkatha, directed by Ranjith, Puthiya Mukham, directed by Diphan, satirical movie Indian Rupee, Oozham, an action thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph and horror film Ezra. In 2018, Sukumaran launched his independent production house, Prithviraj Productions and in 2019, produced and starred in the science fiction film 9. He has also been seen in Tamil films like Kana Kandaen and Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan and Hindi movies like Aiyya alongside Rani Mukerji, Yash Raj Films’ Aurangzeb and Naam Shabana co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

