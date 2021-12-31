Mohanlal’s new film to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Mohanlal, who was last seen in period drama Marakkar and crime thriller Drishyam 2 that released on Amazon Prime Video, has notched up several hits in recent years. These include Telugu action drama Janatha Garage that made worldwide collections of Rs. 135 crore and director Priyadarshan’s Malayalam crime thriller Oppam that collected Rs. 65 crore worldwide. The latter would’ve remained the highest Malayalam grosser of the time when released in 2016 but the actor beat his own record with Pulimurugan, an action adventure that notched up Rs. 152 crore worldwide. It is currently one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of all time.

