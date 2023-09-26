Mohanlal’s next film to release for Republic Day weekend1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Mohanlal will be seen in a new film to be directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, titled Malaikottai Vaaliban, that is scheduled to release on 25 January, 2024 for the Republic Day weekend. Pelliserry is best known for Anagamaly Diaries and Jallikattu, the latter being India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2020.