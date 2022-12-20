Moj records 12 mn monthly active creators creating 750 mn videos in 2022

Further, 20% of all music that trended on Moj was regional and local songs – the biggest ones being Bullet (Telegu), Gypsy (Haryanavi), and Ra Ra Rakkama (Kannada). In the last six months, film music took up the largest share of trending music on the platform, at 55%, of which 20% were new releases. The top trending new film music releases were Manike, Meri Jaan, Kesariya and Bullet. About 45% of trending music was non-film, out of which almost 40% were new releases, the most popular being Think About You, Gypsy, Dhokha, Kuch Baatein, Pagla Pagli 3, Dhoke Pyaar Ke, Tumsa Koi Pyaara, Baarish Ki Jaaye, amongst others.