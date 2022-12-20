Moj records 12 mn monthly active creators creating 750 mn videos in 2022

NEW DELHI: Short video app Moj saw 12 million monthly active creators create 750 million videos in 2022, a statement from the company said. Around 45% of trending music on the app was non-film. Further, Moj collaborated with over 75 brands and executed close to 150 influencer-led campaigns this year. The 766 lenses now available on Moj saw over 130 million videos created in 2022, accounting for 18% of all videos made. Since its launch in July 2022, almost 2 million Moj live streams have taken place.
Moj creators are monetarily gratified through in-house currency, Mints, for their creative content on Moj LIVE and short videos. Moj Mints can be redeemed as actual money by creators. In 2022, 104,000 creators across genres earned over 3.5 billion Mints, or $25 million.
The most popular genre that witnessed the highest number of Mints was romance and relationships, accounting for 32% of total Mints. It was followed by comedy and fun, which received 23% of Mints. Moj creators Khwahish Gal, Priya Biswas, Amit Jaiswal were some of the highest Minters in 2022.
As far as languages go, viewership in Tamil increased the most, by almost 71%, followed by Telugu and Bhojpuri. Over 300 million videos were created in regional languages that garnered a total of 50 billion views, a trend that is expected to continue.
Further, 20% of all music that trended on Moj was regional and local songs – the biggest ones being Bullet (Telegu), Gypsy (Haryanavi), and Ra Ra Rakkama (Kannada). In the last six months, film music took up the largest share of trending music on the platform, at 55%, of which 20% were new releases. The top trending new film music releases were Manike, Meri Jaan, Kesariya and Bullet. About 45% of trending music was non-film, out of which almost 40% were new releases, the most popular being Think About You, Gypsy, Dhokha, Kuch Baatein, Pagla Pagli 3, Dhoke Pyaar Ke, Tumsa Koi Pyaara, Baarish Ki Jaaye, amongst others.
