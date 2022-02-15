New Delhi: Bihar and Rajasthan are the latest states to have allowed cinemas to operate at 100% capacity, starting this week. They join markets like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu that have also eased restrictions.

After a gap of more than a month, the Hindi film industry resumed theatrical releases last weekend with Badhaai Do, a successor to the 2018 superhit Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

A new film is lined up for release every coming week, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (25 February), Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund (4 March), Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam (11 March), Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey (18 March) and the much-awaited RRR (25 March), among others.

Dubbed South Indian films releasing alongside are also seen as crowd-pullers, after the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One. Ravi Teja’s Telugu film Khiladi will release this Friday, while Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai releases on 24 February.

Later in the summer, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, period drama KGF- Chapter 2 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 will vie for audiences’ attention. The period following the coming weeks looks promising with the major difference being that unlike the first two waves, producers have been quicker in making announcements and locking dates. Cinemas have also reopened much faster. After the second wave, the south took the lead while Hindi films waited it out, but now, exhibitors say all producers have gained confidence.

According to a recent report by media consulting firm Ormax, the pandemic severely impacted the Indian box office in 2020 and 2021, with the cumulative gross box office from two years being just Rs. 5,757 crore, which is more than Rs. 5,000 crore lower than what the Indian film industry had grossed in 2019 alone.

