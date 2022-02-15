More states lift restrictions on cinemas

Later in the summer, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, period drama KGF- Chapter 2 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 will vie for audiences’ attention. The period following the coming weeks looks promising with the major difference being that unlike the first two waves, producers have been quicker in making announcements and locking dates. Cinemas have also reopened much faster. After the second wave, the south took the lead while Hindi films waited it out, but now, exhibitors say all producers have gained confidence.