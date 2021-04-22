‘Mortal Kombat’ ready for India release

NEW DELHI: American martial arts fantasy film Mortal Kombat will arrive in Indian theatres this Friday, making up for the absence of local, particularly Bollywood fare. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film is based on the video game franchise of the same name created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, serving as a reboot to the Mortal Kombat film series. It stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada in lead roles.

Following the latest hybrid model of film distribution, the movie will premiere on HBO Max, the video streaming service owned by Warner Bros, along with cinemas in the US. The OTT platform is not available in India yet.

To be sure, as theatres in the US open up, Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer of 2021 that could possibly also benefit the Indian box office. For now, a slate of big releases such as the new James Bond film No Time to Die, Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick are slated to hit screens.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of Rs. 12.43 crore and Rs. 15.54 crore respectively. American monster film Godzilla vs Kong had also set the cash registers ringing.

Prospects for local Indian films remain dull with cinemas in several parts of the country still shut.

Traditionally, big-scale Hollywood films could notch up a screen count of 1,500-2,000 in India, but given the space left over by Bollywood, it would not be surprising if they manage more screens, trade experts say. The release of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are clear signs of Hollywood’s intention to look at theatrical showcasing.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.