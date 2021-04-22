‘Mortal Kombat’ ready for India release

To be sure, as theatres in the US open up, Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer of 2021 that could possibly also benefit the Indian box office. For now, a slate of big releases such as the new James Bond film No Time to Die, Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick are slated to hit screens.