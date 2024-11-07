Most-watched OTT shows last week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon MX Player & others: Number 1 may surprise you

Ormax Media has released a list of 10 most-watched OTT originals in India for the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

The company has given rankings to OTT shows on the basis of viewership.

The top 10 OTT shows list includes The Legend of Hanuman, Do Patti, and The Great Indian Kapil Show among others.

10. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Cameras follow the glamorous high-society women of Bollywood and beyond as they bond and banter while juggling careers, family and friendship.

On Netflix, the show has garnered 1.5 million viewership in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

9. Only Murders in the Building: The show is about three strangers who live in the same New York City apartment building and share an obsession with true crime. Suddenly, they find themselves embroiled in a murder.

On Disney+Hotstar, the show has garnered 1.7 million viewership in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

8. The Penguin: Starring Colin Farrell in the title role, the DC Studios drama 'The Penguin' continues 'The Batman' epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centres on the character played by Farrell in the film.

On JioCinema, the show has garnered 1.8 million viewership in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

7- Gaming Insaan: In the show, Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, frustrated by critics who dismiss him as not being a true gamer, seeks help from Tanmay 'Scout OP' Singh. After a brutal firsthand taste of the pro gaming world, Nischay embarks on a daring 3-month journey to prove himself.

On Amazon Mx Player, the show has garnered 1.9 million viewers in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

6. The Miranda Brothers: Julio's mother adopts Regalo, and he becomes an integral part of the family. While both brothers aspire to become star footballers, their lives are turned upside down by their mother's mysterious death.

On JioCinema, the show has garnered two million viewership in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

5. Playground 4: The mentors, veterans in the gaming and entertainment world, are on the hunt for fresh talent to build their ultimate teams.

On Amazon Mx Player, the gaming show has garnered 2.4 million viewers in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

4. Reeta Sanyal: In this pulp investigative dramedy, Advocate Reeta Sanyal fights criminals, some bizarre, some terrifying, while trying to unmask her father's killer.

On Disney+Hotstar, the show has garnered 2.5 million viewership in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

3- The Great Indian Kapil Show: Comedian Kapil Sharma hosts this laugh-out-loud variety talk show with celebrity guests, hilarious antics and his signature supporting cast.

On Netflix, the show has garnered four million viewership in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

2. Do Patti: A puzzling investigation leads a no-nonsense cop down a dark path involving the vicious rivalry between twin sisters and the volatile man they both love.

On Netflix, the show has garnered 4.4 million viewership in the week of October 28-November 3, 2024.

1. The Legend of Hanuman: When the power-hungry Ravan tore through the world to unleash evil, in his way stood a humble ape, awoken to his divinity to become an immortal legend.