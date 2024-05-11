This year Mother’s Day will be observed on 12 May. The day is celebrated to honour a mother, who is the protector and nourisher of children

Mother's Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday in May. It is widely observed across the world.

The day is celebrated to honour a mother, who is the protector and nourisher of children.

This year Mother's Day will be observed on 12 May.

In Indian contemporary cinema, mothers are portrayed as strong women who have a voice of their own.

In Indian movies it can be often seen that mothers treat their children like best friends.

Here are five Bollywood movies that children can watch with their moms on the Mother's Day –

Mimi Mimi, a 2021 Hindi language film directed by Laxman Utekar, was a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film revolves around main character Mimi (played by Kriti Sanon), a surrogate mother. She carries the child of an American couple.

When the couple is told by the doctor that the child may have Down Syndrome, they ask Mimi to abort the pregnancy which she refuses and later gives birth to a healthy child.

English Vinglish Sridevi's 2012 hit English Vinglish is a story of a quiet and sweet tempered housewife who endures small slights from her well educated husband and daughter everyday because of her inability to speak and understand English.

One day on a trip to her sister in Manhattan she decides to enroll in an English learning class and meets a host of new people who tell her to value herself beyond the perspective of others.

Sky Is Pink The Sky Is Pink is a heart-wrenching story of a couple played by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar and their daughter who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal disease. The couple try to provide a fulfilling life to their daughter, while simultaneously navigating their marriage.

Secret Superstar The 2017 movie revolves around character Insia who is very passionate about singing but she belongs to a very conservative family. Her father doesn't allow her to develop talent but her mother secretly helps her follow her dreams.

Dangal The Aamir Khan-starrer 2016 movie is a biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, who trains his daughters Babita and Geeta in wrestling despite the existing social stigmas.

