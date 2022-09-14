Move over, Bollywood. There’s a new star in town called Tollywood5 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 07:14 PM IST
South Indian fans go crazy for films in their own languages; ‘at any cost, I will go on that first day’
HYDERABAD (INDIA) : Manoj Valluri, chief executive of a Hyderabad-based social-media marketing firm, says he’s given up trying to squeeze productivity out of his workers on certain key days. These aren’t official holidays—he means the opening days for the latest South Indian blockbuster action-hero films.