Movie channels expect more eyeballs as lockdown returns

“The movie genre would continue to grow in reach and viewership in 2021. As people get used to the new normal with work from home and social distancing, their TV viewing patterns are bound to evolve," said Ruchir Tiwari, cluster head, Hindi movie channels, ZEE. The broadcaster has acquired more than 40 big-ticket titles with premieres planned in the coming months including Coolie No. 1, Master, Krack, Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Saina and Thalaivi.

