Movie channels look at direct-to-TV films, big premieres to fight OTT

Zee has also announced Footfairy, an original film for its film channel &pictures, while south Indian company Sun Network has greenlit two films for direct-to-TV premieres, especially with the aim of grabbing eyeballs during the upcoming festival season where people may miss big-ticket movie releases in theatres. The first, a comedy of errors set against the backdrop of demonetization, is a remake of Kannada hit Mayabazaar, and the other is a rural entertainer to be directed by Muthaih, known for films such as Komban, Kutti Puli and Marudhu. Broadcasters like Star are already premiering on TV their OTT acquisitions like Dil Bechara within weeks of their digital release.