Movie channels lose viewers as streaming gains ground

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, agreed that the big reason behind the fall in viewership of film channels has to be the strong emergence of OTT which has two key advantages going for them – appointment viewing versus view at one’s convenience and releases of films almost immediately on these platforms. “Having said that, I still feel film channels do have a strong audience because one, it is hugely economical versus OTT and secondly if they can work out prior release dates, they can certainly manage some kind of a reversal. Also, not all OTT platforms have all films and only a few selected ones allow multiple members in one subscription. Hence, the relevance is not going out for film channels," Wadhwa said.