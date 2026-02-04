Can courts really stop fake ratings and online trolling of films?
For movies, especially big-ticket releases, early ratings on ticketing and aggregation platforms can directly influence footfall, distributor confidence, and box office performance, experts said
A recent court order to restrict ratings and reviews on online ticketing platforms for Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s latest film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has reopened a debate over whether online feedback mechanisms are shaping audience opinion or distorting it.