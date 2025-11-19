Movie sequels, new show seasons struggle for audiences as production costs rise, actors demand higher fees
While sequels and web show seasons generate long-term content, they come with escalating costs. Box office struggles and slowing OTT subscriber growth challenge the reliance on established franchises and highlight the need for creative evolution.
Movie sequels and fresh seasons of web shows help create longstanding content universes for audiences, but experts say they also come with an inevitable escalation in costs. Budgets increase as actors demand higher fees and production values need a step-up with foreign locations, grand sets and better visual effects.