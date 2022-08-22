Movie theaters brace for a rough intermission

But the fall season is looking a bit dry at this point, at least until the release of “Black Adam." Cinemark Chief Executive Officer Sean Gamble warned in his company’s earnings call earlier this month that “the next two months will be challenged by another temporary dip in new release volume" due to a mix of production delays and release date shifts. Other major releases late in the season include sequels to Disney’s “Black Panther" and “Avatar" films. Both are promising: “Black Panther" is the third-highest domestic grossing title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Box Office Mojo. And the first “Avatar" film from 2009 is still the reigning global box-office champ, with $2.8 billion under its belt, according to The Numbers.