Movie theatres announce National Cinema Day on 13 October, tickets to cost ₹991 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:17 AM IST
This year, the event will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens, including chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, WAVE, M2K, Delite, and others.
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across the country will celebrate October 13 as National Cinema Day, offering movie tickets for ₹99 per admission. The offer will not apply to recliners and premium formats like IMAX or 4DX.
