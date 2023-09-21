The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across the country will celebrate October 13 as National Cinema Day, offering movie tickets for ₹99 per admission. The offer will not apply to recliners and premium formats like IMAX or 4DX.

National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens, including chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, WAVE, M2K, Delite, and others. The event had seen admissions of 6.5 million when held in September last year, highest ever for a single day while trade experts estimated box office collections for the day to have touched around Rs. 48 crore across films in various languages with tickets priced at Rs. 75.

Mystery thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist had collected in the range of Rs. 2.75-3 crore on its first day which could have been its opening weekend had it not been for National Cinema Day, according to trade website Box Office India. Meanwhile, superhero flick Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva had earned Rs. 8.50 crore, making for the second highest third Friday of all time for a film in the Hindi language, after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion though the latter was originally in Telugu and only dubbed in Hindi. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer had clocked in almost 14 lakh admissions which was just 20-25% less than its first day admissions.

“The one day initiative has seen a massive response from Indian moviegoers, with shows starting as early as 6.00 am due to an unprecedented demand for movie tickets. Audiences of all ages came together and the country’s cinema operators reported house-full shows throughout the day, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year," MAI had said in a statement last year.

The MAI is a nationwide group of cinema operators that advocates on behalf of the cinema exhibition sector. It works with regulatory bodies and industry partners nationwide to highlight opportunities, and address various challenges faced by the cinema exhibition sector.