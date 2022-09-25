Movie theatres benefit from National Cinema Day

Mystery thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist collected in the range of Rs. 2.75-3 crore on its first day which could have been its opening weekend had it not been for National Cinema Day, according to trade website Box Office India. Meanwhile, superhero flick Brahmastra earned Rs. 8.50 crore, making for the second highest third Friday of all time for a film in the Hindi language, after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion though the latter was originally in Telugu and only dubbed in Hindi. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer clocked in almost 14 lakh admissions which was just 20-25% less than its first day admissions.

