Movie theatres brace for mixed Christmas weekend

NEW DELHI: Movie theatres that are pinning hopes on the big Christmas weekend to help bolster their fortunes at the end of the year may be in for a mixed box office response. While Hollywood film Avatar- The Way of Water is expected to continue its momentum, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, the major Bollywood release for the festival, has managed net advance sales of ₹4.5 crore at last count. The film is banking on the director’s reputation for mass-market commercial entertainers driven by his last release Sooryavanshi, but lead star Ranveer Singh isn’t enjoying a great run at the box office, with his last two films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ‘83 (last year’s Christmas release) having failed to set the cash registers ringing. The film whose trailer has failed to generate buzz, is only estimated to open at ₹5 crore to ₹7 crore on day one.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}