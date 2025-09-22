Why Karnataka's film ticket price cap may not pull off a blockbuster at theatres
Film producers and the Multiplex Association of India challenge Karnataka's ticket price cap of ₹200, claiming its impact is limited. Experts argue dynamic pricing is necessary for diverse cinemas, as discounts lose novelty and may not significantly increase theatre footfalls.
Cheaper tickets don’t always mean fuller theatres. As film producers and the Multiplex Association of India approach the Karnataka high court against the state’s new rule capping movie tickets at ₹200, and several films roll out discounts and offers, industry experts say the impact of such pricing strategies is limited. The novelty is fading with multiple films having already adopted rates as low as ₹99 on specific days, while the reduction in prices isn’t leading to enough of a jump in footfalls to offset the lower revenues.