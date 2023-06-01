High technology fills the headquarters of NCSoft, a South Korean developer of such popular video games as “Lineage". But in a basement studio, Lee Seung-gi is a master of low-tech tools. Mr Lee, who spent eight years in the film industry, makes sound effects. To conjure the noise of a skeletal monster rising from the ground, he crunches crab shells. For a laser gun, he hooks a slinky to the back of a chair and flicks it: peeoww! Hardest, he says, are simple footsteps, recorded in a tray of gravel: the trudge of a sad character sounds different from the light step of one in love.