NEW DELHI : Thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood is set to miss out on yet another big holiday weekend that has traditionally spelt big bucks for the movie business.

Most exhibitors and trade experts were eyeing the Independence Day weekend as a possible date for reopening theatres after the lockdown. That hasn’t happened, and cinema owners are still awaiting word from the government on a reopening date even as they prep theatres with safety and hygiene measures.

Expectations were high for this Independence Day. Two patriotic sagas—Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, an action film set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, and John Abraham’s Attack, based on a real-life hostage crisis—were all set to take on comedy-drama Hungama 2, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jafri. Together, the films had the potential to rake in more than ₹100 crore over the opening weekend.

“The Independence Day weekend has always brought good news for Bollywood," said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. “The trend is to bring in a heartwarming, patriotic film to go with the occasion and mood of the nation."

In the past few years, actor Akshay Kumar has dominated the Independence Day weekend as the poster boy of feel-good nationalistic cinema.

Last year, his drama Mission Mangal, on scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation, made more than ₹192 crore. The year before that, his historical sports drama Gold on the journey of India’s first national hockey team to the 1948 Olympics had earned ₹102 crore. Comedy-drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission and crime thriller Rustom in which Kumar played a naval officer, winning a National Award had managed ₹132 crore and ₹124 crore, respectively.

