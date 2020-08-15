Movies miss a big weekend

Expectations were high for this Independence Day. Two patriotic sagas—Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, an action film set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, and John Abraham’s Attack, based on a real-life hostage crisis—were all set to take on comedy-drama Hungama 2, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jafri. Together, the films had the potential to rake in more than ₹100 crore over the opening weekend.