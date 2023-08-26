OTT movies and series up for release next week: From ‘The Freelancer’ to Jawaan, know about all the upcoming movies and OTT releases scheduled for next weekNawazuddin Siddiqui

Weekend is here and and many popular shows and movies released this week can find place in your binge watching list this time. For next week, keep some space reserved in your binge watching list for Jawaan, and OTT release like 'The Freelancer', Friday Night Plans, All Fun and Games, etc.

Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan' will be the major highlight of the next week. Know about the film and other major release of the week.

Movie release next week Jawan Shahrukh Khan's upcoming action drama film is co-written and directed by Atlee. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film revolves around Shah Rukh Khan, who plays dual role in the movie. The bollywood film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

The King of Kotha Dilquer Salmaan starrer, 'King of Kotha' is a crime-action movie. The movie's story revolves around a crime-infested town, Kannan bhai and his gang. The movie has been directed by Abhilash Joshiy, and produced by Dilquer Salmaan and Zee Studios. It is up for release on September 1.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem For cartoon lovers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is set to hit cinema screens next week. For those who are unaware, the movie is based on the story of mutant ninja turtles who are currently living in New York. The movie has been written and directed by Jeff Rowe. It will release on September 1.

All Fun and Games It is an American horror thriller movie. Its story revolves around a group of teens who unknowingly unleash a demon from a cursed knife. The movie is written by JJ Braider, Eren Celeboglu and Ari Costa with Celeboglu and Costa directing it.

Other than these movies, Kay Kay Menon's Love-All, Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi, and The Equalizer will also release next week.

OTT release next week The Freelancer on Disney+ Hotstar The show is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’. It is a thriller series that revolves around the story of an an ex-Cop turned mercenary, Avinash Kamath aka 'The Freelancer', who ventures on daunting mission of rescuing Aliya, a newly wed girl trapped in war-torn Syria. The series has been created by Neeraj Pandey.

Friday Night Plan on Netflix The movie starring Juhi Chawla and Babil Khan will be releasing on September 1 on Netflix.