The festive season brings a lineup of movies and OTT releases, including Dream Girl 2, Shubhamangala, Toby, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, Gaandeevadhari Arjuna, Panch Kriti: Five Elements, Akelli, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and Iraivan.

With the festive season around the corner, a number of movies and OTT releases are in the pipeline for you to enjoy over the weekend. Let's have a look,

Dream Girl 2 Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genres: Comedy, Drama, Romance in Hindi

"Dream Girl 2" is a Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. This spiritual sequel to the 2019 film "Dream Girl" boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. The story revolves around Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, who struggles to repay his father's debt while being deeply in love with Pari, whose father has set challenging conditions for her marriage.

Shubhamangala Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Drama in Kannada

In "Shubhamangala," a romantic drama unfolds as Shiva, the groom, finds himself in a challenging situation when his ex-girlfriend unexpectedly appears at his wedding and proposes to him. As the story unravels, Shiva is torn between the girl of his dreams and the one he is destined to marry. Directed by Santhosh Gopal, the film features compelling performances by Hitha Chandrashekar, Meghana Gaonkar, and Sidhaartha Maadhyamika.

Toby Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Drama in Kannada

"Toby" is a Kannada revenge drama film directed by Basil Alchakkal, making his directorial debut. The film, written by and starring Raj B Shetty in the titular role, is supported by a talented cast including Samyukta Hornad and Chaithra Achar in prominent roles.

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Action, Adventure in Malayalam

In this action-packed Malayalam drama, three formidable individuals skilled in mixed martial arts and street fighting operate under the enigmatic aliases of Robert, Dany, and Xavier. However, when their identities are unveiled, they must face the consequences. "RDX: Robert Dony Xavier" stars Nahas Hidayath, Shabas Rasheed, Adarsh Sukumaran, Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Lal, Babu Antony, Maala Parvathi, Mahima Nambiar, Baiju, Aima Sebastian, Shammi Thilakan, and Nishanth Sagar in significant roles.

Gaandeevadhari Arjuna Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Action Thriller in Telugu

"Gaandeevadhari Arjuna" is a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The movie stars Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidhya, and Vinay Rai in prominent roles, with Mickey J Meyer providing the film's soundtrack.

Panch Kriti: Five Elements Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Mystery, Drama in Hindi

"Panch Kriti: Five Elements" is a 2023 Hindi mystery film directed by Sannjoy Bhargv. Set in the town of Chanderi, the movie weaves together five interconnected captivating stories addressing pressing issues such as challenges faced by girl children, spirituality, and the environment. The film celebrates resilience while tackling these critical issues and features a talented cast including Brijendra Kala, Sagar Wahi, Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj, Sarika Bahroliya, and Purva Parag, among others.

Akelli Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Drama, Thriller in Hindi

"Akelli" is a Hindi-language thriller drama film directed by Pranay Meshram, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, portraying an "ordinary Indian girl" trapped in a combat zone who must fight for her life.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Comedy in English

Platforms: On Netflix

In this comedic tale, a young girl's plans for her bat mitzvah hilariously unravel, threatening to disrupt one of the most significant events of her young life.

Iraivan Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2023

Genre: Thriller in Tamil