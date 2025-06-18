Online games and self-publishing platforms: movie producers tap new avenues for fresh plotlines
Summary
Producers are exploring new storytelling avenues as traditional formats struggle. Partnerships between Roy Kapur Films and Pratilipi, and Banijay Asia with Nazara's NODWIN Gaming aim to adapt proven digital properties into films and shows that can appeal to a wide audience.
With few movie or show titles finding favour either in cinemas or on streaming platforms, producers and studios are tapping new avenues such as online games and other digital platforms to unearth stories that can resonate with a larger audience.
