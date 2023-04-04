Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases
- Cinema admissions haven’t recovered sufficiently to cure the hangover of financial distress left in the wake of Covid-19
Movie fans have been trickling back to the cinema after the pandemic upheaval, but the financial pain has intensified for some of the largest theater-industry players.
Cineworld Group PLC, the bankrupt owner of Regal Cinemas, said last week that it has terminated its effort to sell the whole business after failing to attract adequate offers and is moving forward on a plan to transfer ownership to its lenders. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., which had a market capitalization of more than $31 billion at the zenith of its meme-stock hype, is now worth a fraction of that after years of burning cash from operations. And the nation’s largest movie-theater advertisement company, National CineMedia Inc., is on the brink of bankruptcy.
Despite the partial rebound in ticket sales from their lows during the worst days of Covid-19 shutdowns, the lingering disruption to film production and growing adoption of streaming services have subjected operators to punishing market conditions as they pin their hopes on a long-awaited recovery.
The domestic box office amounted to $7.54 billion in 2022, up substantially from the pandemic trough of $2.28 billion in 2020, according to data from Comscore Inc., a media research and analytics firm. The industry is expected to recover further to roughly $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion in 2023 as the film slate picks back up to pre-Covid levels. But it would still be a far cry from the $11.4 billion of box office in 2019, the last year before the virus hit the U.S., Comscore data show.
Many theater operators are still reeling from the impact of having fewer films during the pandemic, said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior analyst at Comscore. “These effects have a long tail," Mr. Dergarabedian said. “It isn’t like you just turn the switch and the whole industry comes back."
Starting in 2020, many projects had to be postponed due to lockdowns, concerns over health or illnesses among the actors and staff as the pandemic raged. “The Batman," a Warner Bros Discovery Inc. production originally scheduled for June 2021, was delayed at least twice because the film’s star, Robert Pattinson, came down with Covid and a dialect-training coach died of the illness. It finally premiered in March 2022.
Even now that filming has largely returned to normal, post-production delays persist as Hollywood studios work through a large backlog. Warner Bros’ Stephen King film “Salem’s Lot" was originally scheduled for release in September 2022 but has been pushed back to later this year due to post-production issues.
The hit to box-office revenue from the pandemic caused the movie-theater industry to shrink. Some cinema owners downsized, while others didn’t survive the lockdowns and social-distancing measures. At the end of 2022, approximately 39,000 screens were in operation nationwide at roughly 4,700 theaters, compared with 41,000 screens and 5,700 theaters at the end of 2019, according to Patrick Corcoran, vice president at cinema industry trade group the National Association of Theatre Owners.
During the pandemic, many Hollywood studios started releasing movies directly though streaming platforms or offering them for streaming on the same day as their release to theaters. This put serious pressure on cinema operators, which rely on what is referred to as a “theatrical window," a period lasting up to several months when films are exclusively shown in theaters and typically generate the overwhelming majority of theater operators’ revenue.
Some major studios have backpedaled recently. Studios such as Warner Bros, Walt Disney Co., and Universal City Studios LLC have been shifting back toward releasing some of their films to theaters first, recognizing that approach can generate more profit. Even Amazon.com Inc. is planning an exclusive theatrical release Wednesday for “Air," a Ben Affleck-produced movie about basketball legend Michael Jordan’s Nike Inc. deal, which would be the first time since before the pandemic that a streaming service has widely released a film first to movie theaters.
“They won’t all be going straight to streaming like they did during the pandemic," said George Rouman, who ownsa movie theater in Rhinelander, Wis. “But we’re not going to be where we were prepandemic where all movies were released theatrically and were there for three months."
Studios typically now offer films to theaters exclusively for up to 45 days, which is less than the 90-day window that was standard pre-Covid, but better for theaters than no window at all during the pandemic. Studios have been aiming to maximize profit by balancing the buzz created by an exclusive theatrical release with the revenue they can generate from streaming, Mr. Rouman said.
The number of widely released blockbuster films will likely amount to at least 100 this year, up from 71 titles in 2022 and close to the 112 wide releases in 2019, according to Comscore’s Mr. Dergarabedian. Movie-theater operators are hoping that the more robust film slate for 2023 will help revive their operations.
But despite the rebound in box-office revenue and an improved film slate for 2023, many operators have been facing dire financial challenges. After filing for chapter 11 in September, Cineworld’s average number of admissions from that month to December was 37% less than expected, according to the company’s bankruptcy filings. The company recorded a loss of $210 million for December, up from a loss of $77 million in September, filings show.
AMC, the world’s largest cinema operator, narrowly avoided bankruptcy in 2020 and 2021 after striking a chord with retail investors willing to back it by buying up shares in the company. The company’s market capitalization soared to more than $31 billion in 2021 as it became one of the primary beneficiaries of the social-media-driven “meme-stock" phenomenon.
However, the hype proved difficult to sustain and AMC’s market cap has declined to less than $5 billion as of Monday, far from its peak though still up substantially from roughly $200 million in January 2021 before the meme-stock craze.
A person familiar with the matter said the company’s performance is expected to benefit from first-quarter box-office results that were up 28% year-over-year.
AMC recently secured shareholder support for a proposal to allow it to sell more shares, which would help it raise money as it aims to recover from the pandemic. AMC had faced a lawsuit from certain shareholders who sought to block the transaction, though the company disclosed in a securities filing Monday that it has reached a settlement with the plaintiffs in which it will provide an additional 4.4% of the common stock to existing shareholders following a reverse stock split.
Movie-theater woes have also spread to other businesses in the industry. National CineMedia, which sells advertising under long-term agreements with movie-theater operators, said last August that even though all the theaters in its network had reopened, advertising revenue remained below historical levels.
AMC, Regal and Cinemark Holdings Inc. were also shareholders of National CineMedia’s operating subsidiary, NCM LLC, and together owned more than about 50% of the entity as of September. Last year AMC converted its ownership units in NCM into National CineMedia common stock and sold all of them.
National CineMedia missed interest payments to its bondholders in February and is preparing a near-term bankruptcy filing to potentially transfer ownership to its lenders.
“There are motivated sellers in this space, but no motivated buyers," said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc.