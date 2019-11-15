NEW DELHI : Media Research Users Council (MRUC) on Friday announced that it is scouting for a new research agency partner to conduct Indian Readership Survey (IRS) which tracks multimedia and consumer habits in the country. The council has issued a request for proposal (RFP) outlining the essential pre-requisites for the agency in executing the IRS fieldwork. The contract of MRUC’s incumbent agency, Nielsen India, concludes with the release of the last and final quarter of IRS 2019 data.

IRS is a study of print media readership published by MRUC. The survey is critical to advertisers as it helps them decide which print publications to advertise in. IRS data is being released on a quarterly basis starting first quarter of this year.

As per the proposal issued by MRUC, research agencies with proven expertise in the field, as well as entities with sound domain knowledge and financial capabilities to handle a project of this magnitude are invited to participate in the pitch process. Use of latest technology to enhance efficiency in administering the questionnaire as well as ensuring the most stringent security protocols to prevent infiltration / external influences will be key deliverables for the new agency.

Pratap Pawar, chairman, MRUC and chairman of Sakal Media stated that the agencies will be evaluated basis their understanding on IRS, on meeting research requirements stated in the RFP and of course what more they can offer beyond our stated requirements.

Meanwhile, Shashi Sinha, vice chairman, MRUC and chief executive of IPG Mediabrands said that security enhancements and measures taken to ensure accuracy in data will be some of the key objectives in selecting the new research partner.

“Nielsen’s three-year contract has ended and the protocol is to issue a RFP. It’s a normal process that we are following. I’m sure that they (Nielsen) will pitch for the contract again. The committee is yet to decide the duration of the contract which will be finalized post the negotiations," he added.

Vikram Sakhuja, chairman, IRS technical committee and group chief executive media and OOH, Madison said, “Over the years we have brought in a lot of automation, technology and controls to ensure that we get valid and reliable data for IRS – India’s most widely used media establishment study. In this RFP we are looking for an agency who can give us confidence in their mastery in fieldwork, and who can impress us on enhancing the controls while minimizing the cost. I wish all participants the very best."