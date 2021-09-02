New Delhi: Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI), a not-for-profit industry body offering media research, has elected Shashi Sinha, chief executive officer- India, IPG Mediabrands, and Shailesh Gupta, director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

Indian Readership Study (IRS), which is the flagship study of MRUC India, is a readership and product consumption survey that provides insights into media and product consumption. The council has over 150 members with representation from advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasting industries.

Sinha takes over from Pratap Pawar, chairman, Sakal Media Group, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms, from 2019-20 to 2020-21. “We faced some challenging times due to the global pandemic, but I am glad we are soon returning to normalcy. With the change in name from Media Research Users Council (MRUC) to Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI), and the modification of IRS questionnaire, we will not only further boost our national stature and representation, but also successfully meet the fast-evolving needs and expectations of our stakeholders," Pawar said in a statement.

Sinha said MRUCI has long played a crucial role in providing the industry with reliable, robust and realistic data. “As our country slowly resumes to normalcy, our priority will be to begin the IRS fieldwork at the soonest, in consideration with the ground realities," he added in a statement.

Pawar, Dhruba Mukherjee, CEO, ABP Pvt. Ltd and Jayant Mammen Mathew, executive editor and director, MM Publications have been appointed new members to the Board of Governors.

Sinha is actively involved in various industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), The Ad Club, Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

Gupta has also held several positions at industry bodies, he was a member of the managing committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation for the year 2004-05, the ABC Chairman in 2012-13 and the chairman of INS during 2019-20.

