MRUCI elects Shashi Sinha as chairman

Sinha takes over from Pratap Pawar, chairman, Sakal Media Group, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms, from 2019-20 to 2020-21. “We faced some challenging times due to the global pandemic, but I am glad we are soon returning to normalcy. With the change in name from Media Research Users Council (MRUC) to Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI), and the modification of IRS questionnaire, we will not only further boost our national stature and representation, but also successfully meet the fast-evolving needs and expectations of our stakeholders," Pawar said in a statement.