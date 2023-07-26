‘MS Dhoni is up for acting in movies if…’: Wife Sakshi Dhoni

‘MS Dhoni is up for acting in movies if…’: Wife Sakshi Dhoni1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Sakshi Dhoni, wife of iconic Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday revealed that his husband is up for onscreen roles in the coming time if there is a good script. Sakshi has turned out to be a film producer with the upcoming Tamil movie, Let's Get Married, under the banner Dhoni Entertainment.
