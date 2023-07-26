Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  ‘MS Dhoni is up for acting in movies if…’: Wife Sakshi Dhoni

‘MS Dhoni is up for acting in movies if…’: Wife Sakshi Dhoni

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has revealed that Dhoni may consider working in movies if there is a good script. She also announced her debut as a film producer with the upcoming Tamil movie, Let's Get Married, under Dhoni Entertainment.

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of iconic Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday revealed that his husband is up for onscreen roles in the coming time if there is a good script. Sakshi has turned out to be a film producer with the upcoming Tamil movie, Let's Get Married, under the banner Dhoni Entertainment.

Speaking at a recent promotion LGM event in Chennai, Sakshi said that MS Dhoni might work in movies in the coming time in case of the right scripts. She also said that if Dhoni Entertainment plans a movie with him as a hero, then it will be action-packed entertainment.

“From the very beginning, we were clear that we will start with small first, so we thought of starting with Tamil movies due to our emotional connection with people here. And if we think about language, it has never been a problem for us," Sakshi said.

Let's Get Married is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and stars Nadhiya, Harish Kalyan, Ivana, RJ Vijay, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. In lead roles, the film will feature Harish Kalyan, Yogi Babu, Ivana, and RJ Vijay. The film will hit the theatres on July 28. Notably, it is the first movie to be produced by MS Dhoni under the Dhoni Entertainment banner.

The film director also said that Sakshi gave complete freedom to everyone, despite being involved in every aspect of the upcoming Tamil movie. He said that MS Dhoni's wife was very particular about a heroine who can speak the Tamil language.

“Sakshi and Dhoni, both were very supportive. Dhoni told me that he is proud of what we have made with LGM. So far, he has watched the film thrice," Ramesh said.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST
