Cricketer Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni is seen taking a trip down memory lane on his cricket journey in the newly launched campaign of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

Made by advertising agency DDB Mudra Group, the 47-second long video campaign features Dhoni in a conversation with his younger self from 2005, reminiscing the successful journey through accolades and pictures. The film shows Dhoni’s current avatar dressed in a suit talking to his younger self who is dressed in a casual attire sporting the signature long hair look that made him popular among fans back in the 2000's.





While they are shown talking about their passions—cricket and biking, the younger Dhoni is surprised to find that his old bike in the garage still functions as good as other bikes from the collection. The campaign aesthetically blends the similarities between the consistent performance of Gulf Oil’s brand ambassador, Dhoni, on the cricket field, and its product Gulf Pride engine oil.

The campaign was strategically released on the tenth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup victory, one of the greatest sporting moments for fans of Indian cricket and Dhoni.

Ravi Chawla, managing director and chief executive officer, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said, “While previously the brand promise was 'insta pick-up', and it resonated strongly with bikers across the country, we improved the product to be able to now deliver ‘consistent insta pick-up’ over thousands of kilometres and many years. With this new launch and campaign, we intend to strengthen that spot further in terms of market share as well."

The campaign is being promoted across television, digital and social media platforms.

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “Great brands should tell great stories, and with Dhoni, we had an engaging story that we could tell the world while building on the brand’s promise of consistent performance."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via