MTV India and T-Series partner for reality show MTV Hustle1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM IST
All original music created for the first three seasons of MTV Hustle, a rap reality show, will be distributed worldwide by T-Series.
New Delhi: MTV India and music label T-Series have struck a global deal for rap reality television show, MTV Hustle, as part of which all original music created for the first three seasons will be distributed worldwide by the latter.
