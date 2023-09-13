MTV India and T-Series partner for reality show MTV Hustle

All original music created for the first three seasons of MTV Hustle, a rap reality show, will be distributed worldwide by T-Series.

New Delhi: MTV India and music label T-Series have struck a global deal for rap reality television show, MTV Hustle, as part of which all original music created for the first three seasons will be distributed worldwide by the latter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“MTV Hustle 2.0 has pioneered India’s hip-hop revolution. Its cultural impact in the sub-continent has been multi-fold, making rap the choice of expression for contemporary youth voices. T-series is a pioneer in the world of Indian music. This is a natural partnership that will catapult South Asian hip-hop onto the world stage," Anshul Ailawadi, business head, youth, music, and English Entertainment at Viacom18, said in a statement.

Bhushan Kumar, managing director and chairman, T-Series, said the music that MTV Hustle has created resonates well with audiences. “Our partnership with the show is in line with our vision to grow the Indian music market and make it available to global audiences. We are excited on this partnership as it is the first of its kind for us too. We look forward to providing existing and new content and talent the right stage and platform while helping them in their musical journey," Kumar said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MTV Hustle has launched performers like King, EPR, MC Square, Srushti Tawde and Paradox, besides producing over 100 original compositions across music genres including Bollywood, Sufi, Folk and Regional rap.