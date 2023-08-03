MTV India targets regional versions of flagship properties for reach beyond Hindi-speaking markets2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:48 PM IST
MTV India is planning to launch regional language versions of its flagship IPs to expand its reach among the youth beyond the Hindi-speaking market, targeting Tamil Nadu and Kerala
New Delhi: MTV India, part of the youth, music and English entertainment vertical at Viacom18 is trying to build on its niche offerings by spawning regional language versions of flagship IPs (intellectual properties), to extend reach among the youth beyond the Hindi-speaking market, and target territories such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Further, the company sees much value in both content and music properties that it says, witness much engagement across linear television, social media and its video streaming platform JioCinema. The network is known primarily for reality shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Hustle.