To be sure, the premium proposition of infotainment, lifestyle and English entertainment remains but the double whammy of the new tariff order by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (that mandated unbundling of channels), and the shift of consumers to OTT has hit the category hard. However, Ailawadi maintains their IPs have survived regardless of which platforms they are watched on. “The impact on linear has been made up by digital. The challenge is that attention spans of young south Asians are getting increasingly fragmented so one has to remain in the realm of visibility for them in an ever-changing world. And you can’t impose what you think is relevant on them so it’s important to remain consumer-focused," Ailawadi said. The company has only scratched the surface with NFTs, merchandise and experiential centres and will have a lot more to reveal on that front over the next 24-36 months, he added.

