MTV India ties up with Perfetti Van Mell's Center Fruit for comedy show

NEW DELHI: MTV India , the youth entertainment television brand owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has partnered with Center Fruit – Perfetti Van Melle, India’s gum brand to announce a talent hunt for a comedy show to be held near Mount Everest Base Camp. The co-branded series will be hosted by Cyrus Broacha and the episodes will go on air on television later this year.

“The comedy scene in India has grown tremendously over the last few years, but there is immense untapped potential yet. We coupled the trend of consumers indulging in a spot of comedy in their everyday lives with the natural fitment of humor as a key component of Center fruit’s brand philosophy of mood upliftment for this latest adventure," Rohit Kapoor, director, marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said in a statement.

MTV's understanding of what makes young India tick makes them perfect partners, he said, adding that the two will recognise talent from across the country.

Viewers can visit the MTV website and send in their entries for the show online from July 20 till August 11.

“Over the years, MTV India has forayed into the passion points to create content that resonates with the youth of India. As a youth-centric brand and an effective partner of choice, MTV India has been instrumental in providing the right platform to engage with the youth and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talent," Mahesh Shetty, head- network sales, Viacom18, said in a statement.

“Our collaboration with Center Fruit to launch this show is a step further in recognizing and giving the youth an opportunity to bring forth their hidden talent," Shetty added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.