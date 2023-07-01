comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Mukesh Ambani gifts golden cradle to Ram Charan, wife Upasana's daughter
Back

Days after celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, they names their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on 30 June.

Amid 'RRR' actor also shared a couple of family pictures from the baby's naming ceremony, reports arrived that billionaire Mukesh Ambani along with his family have gifted a golden cradle to the little one that costed a whopping 1 Crore.

Earlier in the day, Charan shared a post on Instagram, that read, ""With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

In the pictures, Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela could be seen with Upasana's parents Shobhna and Anil.

In an another picture, Ram Charan, Upasana, along with their parents, can be seen joyfully posing in a hammock against a serene white backdrop.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

With agency inputs.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Jul 2023, 02:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout