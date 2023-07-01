Days after celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, they names their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on 30 June.

Amid 'RRR' actor also shared a couple of family pictures from the baby's naming ceremony, reports arrived that billionaire Mukesh Ambani along with his family have gifted a golden cradle to the little one that costed a whopping ₹1 Crore.

Earlier in the day, Charan shared a post on Instagram, that read, ""With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

In the pictures, Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela could be seen with Upasana's parents Shobhna and Anil.

In an another picture, Ram Charan, Upasana, along with their parents, can be seen joyfully posing in a hammock against a serene white backdrop.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

With agency inputs.